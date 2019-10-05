Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 446,800 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 446,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 142.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

In related news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. R. Payne purchased 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 568,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 179.91, a current ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.28750 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

