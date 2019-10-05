Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 143,031 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,031 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Mirova increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after buying an additional 136,192 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.18. 43,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,314. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $233.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.69 and its 200 day moving average is $205.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $1,109,707.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

