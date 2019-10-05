Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 96,601 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,601 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.28% of Warrior Met Coal worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 5,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

