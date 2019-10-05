Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 141,799 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 141,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.02% of Wright Medical Group worth $76,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 352,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 71,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 219.22, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Wright Medical Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 1,263 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $26,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

