Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.60% of Quidel worth $63,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quidel by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 71,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $4,458,803.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 29,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,835,932.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,150 shares of company stock valued at $314,041,420 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $59.01. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,544. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

