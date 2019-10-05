Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $54,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,404,000 after buying an additional 195,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,312,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,234,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,116,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,589,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,115,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.21.

AVB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.62. 9,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $218.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.