Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $71.20 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,909 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Continental Building Products worth $71,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth $14,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,901,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Building Products by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,295,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 356,125 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,077,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 157,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:CBPX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.66. 8,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. Continental Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $124.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.04 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Continental Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.