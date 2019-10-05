Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.36% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $68,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 312,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.99.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,460. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

