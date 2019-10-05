Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,991 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 7.43% of Columbus McKinnon worth $73,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $235,537.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $361,950.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $827.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.77. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.