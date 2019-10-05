Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,771 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.13% of Rapid7 worth $60,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,256,000 after buying an additional 400,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,918,000 after buying an additional 710,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,782,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after buying an additional 310,330 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after buying an additional 361,259 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 18,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 20,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,129,141.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

