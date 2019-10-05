Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 61,032 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,032 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.59% of Werner Enterprises worth $55,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 361,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,915. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

