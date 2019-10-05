Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,860 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of WPP worth $66,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 1,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

