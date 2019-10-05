Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 378,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

