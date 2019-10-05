Man Group plc Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Rexnord worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Rexnord by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 690,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,929 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Rexnord by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Rexnord by 337.6% in the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 337,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,347 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 111.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 71,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

RXN opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

