Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 142,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $30.98 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

