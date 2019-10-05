Marshall Wace LLP Invests $261,000 in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.38% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at $2,196,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 438.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Limbach by 44.7% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMB shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

