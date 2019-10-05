Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.88.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 152,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $63.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,254,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

