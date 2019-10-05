Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $274.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,143 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

