MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

