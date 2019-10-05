MEET.ONE Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $328,209.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00192990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.01011328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

