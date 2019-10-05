Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 23.2% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $273,735.00 and approximately $730.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00854513 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001325 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.