Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTOR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Meritor has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 124.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Meritor by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter worth $122,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

