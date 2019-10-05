Mero Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (MRO)

Mero Currency (CURRENCY:MRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Mero Currency has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Mero Currency token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Mercatox, DDEX and VinDAX. Mero Currency has a total market cap of $9,580.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Mero Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00192588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.01017163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mero Currency Token Profile

Mero Currency’s total supply is 20,932,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,200,152 tokens. Mero Currency’s official website is www.merocurrency.com. Mero Currency’s official Twitter account is @merocurrency.

Buying and Selling Mero Currency

Mero Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, VinDAX, Altilly, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mero Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

