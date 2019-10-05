Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Mesoblast stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.78. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 536.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.