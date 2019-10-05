MetaMorph (METM) One Day Volume Hits $32,215.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $254,232.00 and approximately $32,215.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038505 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.05423177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,641,551 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.