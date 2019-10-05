Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $329.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.36. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 198.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

