Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MXCYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Metso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Metso Oyj stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

