MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.93% of MGE Energy worth $48,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76,370 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2,867.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 438,687 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGEE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.37. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

