Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,707 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,054.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

