Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 209,323 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.11% of Microsoft worth $1,120,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $137.18. 3,231,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,066,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,046.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

