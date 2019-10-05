MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSTR. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

MSTR traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $153.46.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.98 per share, with a total value of $260,262.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,438,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,559,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,082,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

