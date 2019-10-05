Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIST. Cowen began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,344,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

