Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and $304,040.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00192094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.01017478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

