Moffett Nathanson Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $12.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.37.

Snap stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,073,311.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,958,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,952,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 12,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $193,490.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,692,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,591,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,179,453 shares of company stock valued at $88,470,896.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,122,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 199.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

