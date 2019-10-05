MonaCoin Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00014627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Bitbank, Fisco and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $78.01 million and $768,025.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,124.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.02166383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.78 or 0.02745748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00700267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00693501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00056860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00455127 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012371 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Livecoin, Fisco, Upbit, QBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

