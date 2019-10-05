MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. MONDI PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

