MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MONDY stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. MONDI PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

