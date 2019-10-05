Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $27,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth $107,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 30.5% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 33,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

