Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 640,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Plains GP worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Plains GP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 660,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

PAGP stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.17. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

