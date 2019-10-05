Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $29,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

In other Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $46,185.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:EMO opened at $8.56 on Friday. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

