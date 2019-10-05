Morgan Stanley Has $27.46 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $27,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,604,000 after purchasing an additional 892,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 354,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,522 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.50 to $64.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $84.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

