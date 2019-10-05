Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $28,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $57.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

