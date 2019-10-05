Morgan Stanley Sells 289,168 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $29,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 13.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 225,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 17.4% in the first quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 10.6% in the first quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

JPS stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

