Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Shares of SNLN opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0572 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

