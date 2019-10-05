Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Mosaic and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.39. 4,266,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,664. Mosaic has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $7,720,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.