M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

