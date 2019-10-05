M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 2,533,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038,423. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

