M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,329. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

