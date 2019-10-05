M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,950 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $196,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 4,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 2,064,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

