M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,653,000 after acquiring an additional 744,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,376,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. 144,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,993. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

